U.S. Navy Steelworker 3rd Class Jonah Koprival, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, drills screws into a framing member during roof restoration operations in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 8, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Amy Moser)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 21:11
|Photo ID:
|9677537
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-NC958-1057
|Resolution:
|3517x2816
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Armed Forces Help Rebuild Saipan After Sinlaku [Image 12 of 12], by SA Amy Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.