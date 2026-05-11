Defense Attaché Orientation Program visits the U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters

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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), center left, delivers opening remarks during a PACFLT overview brief to foreign defense attachés participating in the defense attaché orientation program (DAOP) at the PACFLT headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 8, 2026. The DAOP is a semi-annual initiative led by the Defense Intelligence Agency that introduces foreign defense attachés to U.S. military and defense institutions, culture, and innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)