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    Defense Attaché Orientation Program visits the U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters [Image 1 of 3]

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    Defense Attaché Orientation Program visits the U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT), center left, delivers opening remarks during a PACFLT overview brief to foreign defense attachés participating in the defense attaché orientation program (DAOP) at the PACFLT headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 8, 2026. The DAOP is a semi-annual initiative led by the Defense Intelligence Agency that introduces foreign defense attachés to U.S. military and defense institutions, culture, and innovation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 16:07
    Photo ID: 9676930
    VIRIN: 260508-N-TT369-1011
    Resolution: 8099x4556
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Defense Attaché Orientation Program visits the U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Attaché Orientation Program visits the U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters
    Defense Attaché Orientation Program visits the U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters
    Defense Attaché Orientation Program visits the U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters

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    PACFLT
    DIA
    CPF
    KOEHLER
    DAOP

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