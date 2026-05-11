Walter Reed Launches First Navy-Wide Critical Care Nursing Course

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U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Mathew Rasmussen receives a debrief from Lt. Cmdr. Wade Miller following the final simulation exercise of the inaugural Navy Critical Care Course at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., May 8, 2026. Walter Reed was the host site for the first-ever standardized critical care nursing course offered across the Defense Health Agency. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)