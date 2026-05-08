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    VA surgeon operates on patients in naval facility

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    VA surgeon operates on patients in naval facility

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Keats Reynolds 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260330-N-GM644-1001(JACKSONVILLE, FL, March 30, 2026) Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Orthopedic Surgeon Mark Gould, U.S. Navy retired captain, prepares for a hindfoot fusion surgery at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville March 30. Gould began performing surgeries on VA patients in NH Jacksonville in September 2025, where he had retired as chief of surgery 8 years earlier. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:57
    Photo ID: 9675911
    VIRIN: 260330-N-GM644-1001
    Resolution: 3115x2706
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VA surgeon operates on patients in naval facility, by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy medicine
    USNAVY
    Orthopedic Surgeon
    Navy250
    Veteran Administration (VA)

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