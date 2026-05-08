260330-N-GM644-1001(JACKSONVILLE, FL, March 30, 2026) Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Orthopedic Surgeon Mark Gould, U.S. Navy retired captain, prepares for a hindfoot fusion surgery at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville March 30. Gould began performing surgeries on VA patients in NH Jacksonville in September 2025, where he had retired as chief of surgery 8 years earlier. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9675911
|VIRIN:
|260330-N-GM644-1001
|Resolution:
|3115x2706
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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VA surgeon operates on patients in naval facility
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