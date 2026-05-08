Alpha Company Incentive Training

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A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conducts crunches as part of an incentive training session on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 7, 2026. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)