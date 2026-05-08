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    Alpha Company Incentive Training [Image 2 of 6]

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    Alpha Company Incentive Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conducts crunches as part of an incentive training session on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 7, 2026. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 10:29
    Photo ID: 9675833
    VIRIN: 260507-M-FF476-1054
    Resolution: 7449x4968
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Alpha Company Incentive Training [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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