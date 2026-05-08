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    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026 [Image 32 of 35]

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    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, conduct flight operations during a SAREX 2026 rescue training scenario at Kruzof Island, Alaska, April 14, 2026. SAREX 2026 was a search-and-rescue exercise conducted by U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Sector Southeastern Alaska and U.S. Arctic out of USCG Air Station Sitka. Participants included Alaska Army National Guard aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command, Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, Air Force Reserve pararescuemen from the 304th Rescue Squadron out of Portland, Ore., civilian search and rescue personnel with Sitka Search and Rescue, and volunteers from the National Park Service. The collaborative and realistic training drew on the participants’ varied backgrounds, experiences, and practices, to enhance SAR proficiency and collective readiness when conducting life-saving missions along Alaska’s extensive and austere coast. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 00:23
    Photo ID: 9674929
    VIRIN: 260414-Z-HY271-2126
    Resolution: 6659x4162
    Size: 8.01 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

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    This work, Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026 [Image 35 of 35], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026
    Army Guardsmen partner with Coast Guard and civilian rescue personnel during SAREX 2026

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    TAGS

    Army aviation
    MH-60T Jayhawk
    UH-60L Black Hawk
    Arctic Strategy
    search and rescue
    SAREX 2026

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