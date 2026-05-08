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    Future USS Cleveland Arrives in Cleveland Ahead of Commissioning

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    Future USS Cleveland Arrives in Cleveland Ahead of Commissioning

    CLEARVIEW, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 9, 2026) – The future USS Cleveland (LCS 31) arrives in Cleveland, Ohio, May 9, 2026, ahead of its commissioning ceremony. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9674450
    VIRIN: 260509-N-UP745-2011
    Resolution: 5571x3714
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: CLEARVIEW, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Future USS Cleveland Arrives in Cleveland Ahead of Commissioning, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Cleveland (LPD 7)
    littoral combat ship
    Freedom variant
    Littoral combat ship (LCS)
    Cleveland
    Commissioning ceremony

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