The 124th Civil Engineer Squadron held a Change of Command ceremony on Gowen Field, May 8, 2026. The outgoing Commander, Major Matt Mills handed over command of the CES to incoming Commander, Major Jared Breuker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2026 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9674364
|VIRIN:
|260508-Z-VT588-1456
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|20.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 124 CES Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.