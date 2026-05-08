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    124 CES Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

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    124 CES Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The 124th Civil Engineer Squadron held a Change of Command ceremony on Gowen Field, May 8, 2026. The outgoing Commander, Major Matt Mills handed over command of the CES to incoming Commander, Major Jared Breuker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9674364
    VIRIN: 260508-Z-VT588-1456
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 124 CES Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    124 CES Change of Command

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    mills
    idaho air national guard
    change of command
    civil engineer squadron
    breuker

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