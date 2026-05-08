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    US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26 [Image 7 of 7]

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    US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Skowyra 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Royal Moroccan Armed Forces service members load a notional casualty into an emergency services vehicle during an African Lion 26 simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive attack at the Grand Stade d'Agadir, Agadir, Morocco, May 5, 2026. The training sharpened the interoperability and response capacity needed to counter weapons of mass destruction threats. Morocco's active role underscored its standing as a key partner in advancing collective security and building the regional readiness necessary to address shared threats.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Skowyra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.10.2026 09:41
    Photo ID: 9674307
    VIRIN: 260505-A-PU192-9913
    Resolution: 6267x4178
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Rachel Skowyra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26
    US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26
    US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26
    US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26
    US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26
    US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26
    US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26

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