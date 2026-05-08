US, Moroccan forces train to counter WMD threats during African Lion 26

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A chemical biological integrator with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency decontaminates after exiting the stadium during an African Lion 26 simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive attack at the Grand Stade d'Agadir, Agadir, Morocco, May 5, 2026. The training sharpened the interoperability and response capacity needed to counter weapons of mass destruction threats. Morocco's active role underscored its standing as a key partner in advancing collective security and building the regional readiness necessary to address shared threats.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher)