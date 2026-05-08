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    USFK Commander Commences FSU Graduation 2026 [Image 1 of 2]

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    USFK Commander Commences FSU Graduation 2026

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, delivers the commencement address during the 2026 spring commencement undergraduate ceremony at Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, North Carolina, May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9673923
    VIRIN: 260509-A-KM154-1186
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USFK Commander Commences FSU Graduation 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commencement
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    Graduation
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