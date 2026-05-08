USFK Commander Commences FSU Graduation 2026

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, delivers the commencement address during the 2026 spring commencement undergraduate ceremony at Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, North Carolina, May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)