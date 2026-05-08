USFK Commander Commences FSU Graduation 2026

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, delivers the commencement address during the 2026 spring commencement undergraduate ceremony at Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, North Carolina, May 10, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9673923
|VIRIN:
|260509-A-KM154-1186
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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