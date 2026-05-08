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    Force-on-Force training at Project Flytrap: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment integrates new technology and equipment with Allied forces [Image 2 of 7]

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    Force-on-Force training at Project Flytrap: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment integrates new technology and equipment with Allied forces

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Honce 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, call up a situation report while participating in a force-on-force training during Project Flytrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 8, 2026. Project Flytrap is a counter-unmanned aerial system exercise designed to integrate emerging technologies and inform future Army requirements and doctrine. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move, decide, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Joseph Honce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 05:47
    Photo ID: 9673674
    VIRIN: 260507-A-AH359-3070
    Resolution: 6174x4116
    Size: 11.71 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Force-on-Force training at Project Flytrap: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment integrates new technology and equipment with Allied forces [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Joseph Honce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Force-on-Force training at Project Flytrap: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment integrates new technology and equipment with Allied forces
    Force-on-Force training at Project Flytrap: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment integrates new technology and equipment with Allied forces
    Force-on-Force training at Project Flytrap: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment integrates new technology and equipment with Allied forces
    Force-on-Force training at Project Flytrap: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment integrates new technology and equipment with Allied forces
    Force-on-Force training at Project Flytrap: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment integrates new technology and equipment with Allied forces
    Force-on-Force training at Project Flytrap: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment integrates new technology and equipment with Allied forces
    Force-on-Force training at Project Flytrap: U.S. Army 2d Cavalry Regiment integrates new technology and equipment with Allied forces

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    Tags: StrongerTogether, VCorps, 366thMPAD26, 2d Cavalry Regiment, Project Flytrap, Sword26

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