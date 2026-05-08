(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders

    BATAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, Philippine marines and local first responders pose for a photo during a medical class as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, May 4, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 00:02
    Photo ID: 9673567
    VIRIN: 260504-M-DT244-1185
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: BATAN, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines, Sailors participate in medical symposium with Batan first responders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    USMCNews
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery