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    USS Tripoli Live-Hoist Training [Image 6 of 6]

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    USS Tripoli Live-Hoist Training

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.14.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs     

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    U.S. Sailors and Marines conduct live-hoist training with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 15, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 21:42
    Photo ID: 9673461
    VIRIN: 260415-N-NO146-1203
    Resolution: 7333x4124
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Tripoli Live-Hoist Training [Image 6 of 6], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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