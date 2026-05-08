USS Tripoli Live-Hoist Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors and Marines conduct live-hoist training with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 15, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)