NJ BWC: Ruck March

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taj D. Lumanog, 1st Battalion, 254th Regiment (Combat Arms), left, and Pfc. Roman A. Florio, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, both with the New Jersey Army National Guard, have their photo taken after winning the 12-mile ruck march – the final event of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 8, 2026. Lumanog took first as in the noncommissioned officer category, while Florio took first in the junior enlisted. During the competition, the Soldiers demonstrate their adaptiveness, resilience, lethality, and the readiness to respond to future threats. Ten Soldiers and 10 noncommissioned officers, along with seven soldiers from the Republic of Albania and the Republic of Cyprus – New Jersey’s State Partnership Program partners, will compete May 5-8, 2026, with the top Soldier and NCO going on to challenge seven other states’ winners at the Region I Best Warrior Competition in Rhode Island June 8-12, 2026. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)