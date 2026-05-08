149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three Chilean Air Force members track an F-16 Falcon flying over during close air support training with Texas Air National Guard members at Yankee Range in McMullen County, Texas, May 7, 2026. The Texas Air National Guard has partnered with Chile through the Department of State State Partnership Program since 2009, it creates opportunities for high-level exchanges and cooperation in civic-military activities, such as tactical, humanitarian and disaster-response missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)