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    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 6 of 6]

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    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Three Chilean Air Force members track an F-16 Falcon flying over during close air support training with Texas Air National Guard members at Yankee Range in McMullen County, Texas, May 7, 2026. The Texas Air National Guard has partnered with Chile through the Department of State State Partnership Program since 2009, it creates opportunities for high-level exchanges and cooperation in civic-military activities, such as tactical, humanitarian and disaster-response missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9673112
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-CA864-1648
    Resolution: 5136x3424
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP
    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP
    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP
    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP
    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP
    149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

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