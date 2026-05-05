Date Taken: 05.01.2026 Date Posted: 05.08.2026 09:03 Photo ID: 9671551 VIRIN: 260501-D-HX738-9517 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.12 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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This work, A little preparation goes a long way [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.