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    A little preparation goes a long way [Image 2 of 2]

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    A little preparation goes a long way

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of the 655th Regional Support Group, U.S. Army Reserve, check the oil and prepare equipment before driving to the rifle ranges at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area May 1.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 09:03
    Photo ID: 9671551
    VIRIN: 260501-D-HX738-9517
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A little preparation goes a long way [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preventative maintenance keeps things moving
    A little preparation goes a long way

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army reserve
    655th Regional Support Group
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Preventative Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS)

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