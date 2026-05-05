A little preparation goes a long way

Members of the 655th Regional Support Group, U.S. Army Reserve, check the oil and prepare equipment before driving to the rifle ranges at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area May 1.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 09:03
|Photo ID:
|9671551
|VIRIN:
|260501-D-HX738-9517
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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