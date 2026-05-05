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    Taking care of people is the top priority [Image 1 of 2]

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    Taking care of people is the top priority

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Levi Hardiman, center, received a pair of Civilian Service Achievement Medals – for exceptional customer service in the billeting office from Jul. 3, 2023 to Apr. 16, 2026 and for being named as the Employee for 2nd Quarter - from the garrison leadership at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area May 7.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 08:32
    Photo ID: 9671438
    VIRIN: 260507-D-HX738-1405
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Taking care of people is the top priority [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taking care of people is the top priority
    Passing on key knowledge

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    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    99th Readiness Division

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