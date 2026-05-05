Taking care of people is the top priority

Levi Hardiman, center, received a pair of Civilian Service Achievement Medals – for exceptional customer service in the billeting office from Jul. 3, 2023 to Apr. 16, 2026 and for being named as the Employee for 2nd Quarter - from the garrison leadership at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area May 7.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:32
|Photo ID:
|9671438
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-HX738-1405
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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