Taking care of people is the top priority

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Levi Hardiman, center, received a pair of Civilian Service Achievement Medals – for exceptional customer service in the billeting office from Jul. 3, 2023 to Apr. 16, 2026 and for being named as the Employee for 2nd Quarter - from the garrison leadership at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area May 7.