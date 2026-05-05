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    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise [Image 11 of 12]

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    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise

    PHILIPPINES

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead 

    2-27 Infantry, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division provide security in the prone position during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 05:39
    Photo ID: 9671323
    VIRIN: 260507-A-KA877-7166
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise
    2nd Bn, 27th Inf. Regt. conduct live-fire exercise

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    Balikatan
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    Philippines
    interoperability
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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