Engineers aboard USS Gonzalez (DDG 66)

MEDITERRANEAN SEA — (May 6, 2026) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Tavarez Maxwell locally monitors the low pressure air compressor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), May 6, 2026. Gonzalez is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the war fighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Peña)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9671222
|VIRIN:
|260506-N-AY869-1028
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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