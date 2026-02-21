Balikatan 2026: 2-21 M17 Qualification

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A U.S. Soldier assigned with 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducts qualification training with the M17 pistol as part of a standard weapons proficiency assessment and readiness certification, during Exercise Balikatan in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 16, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)