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    USS Fitzgerald Fire Drill [Image 2 of 2]

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    USS Fitzgerald Fire Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Angelo Gonzalez 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a fire drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Philippine Sea, April 25, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 23:01
    Photo ID: 9670901
    VIRIN: 260425-N-RP947-1210
    Resolution: 4612x3075
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Fitzgerald Fire Drill [Image 2 of 2], by SN Angelo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Fitzgerald Fire Drill
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