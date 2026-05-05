USS Fitzgerald Fire Drill

U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a fire drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Philippine Sea, April 25, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 23:01
|Photo ID:
|9670901
|VIRIN:
|260425-N-RP947-1210
|Resolution:
|4612x3075
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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