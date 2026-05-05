Artifacts from 617th Military Police Company time capsule discovered at Fort McCoy now on display at Fort McCoy History Center

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A full display of the 617th Military Police Company time capsule discovered at Fort McCoy is shown April 29, 2026, that is now on display at the Fort McCoy History Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. In November 2004, the 617th Military Police Company of the Kentucky National Guard was one of many military units completing their mobilization at Fort McCoy for deployment. Before they left, however, some members of the unit decided they'd put together a “time capsule” of sorts in a plastic drawer they got from the Fort McCoy Exchange, put some mementos in it, and stash it away in the walls of one of the hundreds of barracks on the installation’s cantonment area. But after their deployment, members of the unit never went back to find their time capsule. Whoever stashed the drawer of mementos into the wall did it well because it remained undiscovered for 19 years. The time capsule was found in fall 2022 when contractors were beginning major renovations on 200 of the barracks at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)