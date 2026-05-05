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    Malama Aina Day at PMRF Empowers Students with Hands-on Conservation Learning [Image 1 of 5]

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    Malama Aina Day at PMRF Empowers Students with Hands-on Conservation Learning

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (Apr. 24 2026) Capt. Robert Prince, Commanding Officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, welcomes students during West Kauai schools' annual field trip to PMRF. Nearly 200 students from four local schools visited PMRF. During the event the students were given a potted seed starter and a propagated pohinahina plant along with the knowledge of how to care for them. Students were educated on the importance of being good stewards of the land by PMRF partners such as Applied Energy Services, Pacific Birds, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources, DLNR’s Kauai Forest Bird Recovery Program, Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, PMRF Natural Resources, PMRF Meteorology, University of Hawaii, Pacific Cooperative Studies Unit at PMRF, USDA Wildlife Services, County of Kaui Division of Solid Waste, and Aloun Farms. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 21:55
    Photo ID: 9670858
    VIRIN: 260424-N-HW207-1179
    Resolution: 7558x5041
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Malama Aina Day at PMRF Empowers Students with Hands-on Conservation Learning [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Malama Aina Day at PMRF Empowers Students with Hands-on Conservation Learning
    Malama Aina Day at PMRF Empowers Students with Hands-on Conservation Learning
    Malama Aina Day at PMRF Empowers Students with Hands-on Conservation Learning
    Malama Aina Day at PMRF Empowers Students with Hands-on Conservation Learning
    Malama Aina Day at PMRF Empowers Students with Hands-on Conservation Learning

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    Malama Aina Day at PMRF Empowers Students with Hands-on Conservation Learning

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