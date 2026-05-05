Arkansas Nat'l Guard recognizes Soldiers life preserving actions after mishap

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FORT CHAFFEE JOINT MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, Ark. -- (From left:) Arkansas National Guard Staff Sgt. Jorge Ramirez, Staff Sgt. Ryan Niblett, Sgt. Eduardo Salazar, and Staff Sgt. James Roach were each awarded Meritorious Service Medals for their actions May 7, 2026, for their actions on May 4, 2026. The Soldiers, who were on duty for annual training, jumped into action after three Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks were involved in a mishap. The first two trucks in the convoy stopped, but the third 10-ton tactical heavy transport truck was unable to stop and veered left to miss but collided with the rear of the middle truck.