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    Arkansas Nat'l Guard recognizes Soldiers life preserving actions after mishap

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    Arkansas Nat'l Guard recognizes Soldiers life preserving actions after mishap

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    FORT CHAFFEE JOINT MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, Ark. -- (From left:) Arkansas National Guard Staff Sgt. Jorge Ramirez, Staff Sgt. Ryan Niblett, Sgt. Eduardo Salazar, and Staff Sgt. James Roach were each awarded Meritorious Service Medals for their actions May 7, 2026, for their actions on May 4, 2026. The Soldiers, who were on duty for annual training, jumped into action after three Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks were involved in a mishap. The first two trucks in the convoy stopped, but the third 10-ton tactical heavy transport truck was unable to stop and veered left to miss but collided with the rear of the middle truck.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 17:25
    Photo ID: 9670406
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-NY349-1270
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Arkansas Nat'l Guard recognizes Soldiers life preserving actions after mishap, by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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