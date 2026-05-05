Great Texas Airshow 2026

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John Chapman takes a photo of his son, Maj. Chase Chapman, 39th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, as he prepares to exit his T-38C Talon during the Great Texas Airshow on May 3, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. John was in attendance at the airshow to support the Kirby Chambliss Red Bull Demo team and surprised his son, who flew a T-38C Talon as part of the opening act on the final day of the airshow.