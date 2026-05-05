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    Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 7 of 9]

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    Great Texas Airshow 2026

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    John Chapman takes a photo of his son, Maj. Chase Chapman, 39th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, as he prepares to exit his T-38C Talon during the Great Texas Airshow on May 3, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. John was in attendance at the airshow to support the Kirby Chambliss Red Bull Demo team and surprised his son, who flew a T-38C Talon as part of the opening act on the final day of the airshow.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:18
    Photo ID: 9670016
    VIRIN: 260503-F-EU155-4697
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Great Texas Airshow 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JBSA-Randolph
    T-38C Talon
    dissimilar formation
    Great Texas Airshow
    39 FTS

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