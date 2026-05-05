Great Texas Airshow 2026

John Chapman takes a photo of his son, Maj. Chase Chapman, 39th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, as he prepares to exit his T-38C Talon during the Great Texas Airshow on May 3, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. John was in attendance at the airshow to support the Kirby Chambliss Red Bull Demo team and surprised his son, who flew a T-38C Talon as part of the opening act on the final day of the airshow.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9670016
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-EU155-4697
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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