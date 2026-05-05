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    Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements

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    Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements

    GHANA

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Bernhard Lashleyleidner 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Cpt. Kyle Smith, Sergeant First Class Jacob Ogle and Master Sgt Tatiana combat medic, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, enjoying a Ghana cultural day excursion around the countryside during the medical readiness exercises in Ghana. Through GHE the program, U.S. medical personnel work alongside counterparts across Europe and Africa in collaborative exchanges designed to share knowledge and skills in both directions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 08:17
    Photo ID: 9668420
    VIRIN: 250523-D-HN506-1004
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 439.41 KB
    Location: GH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements, by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #medical readiness
    #GlobalHealthEngagement

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