Cpt. Kyle Smith, Sergeant First Class Jacob Ogle and Master Sgt Tatiana combat medic, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, enjoying a Ghana cultural day excursion around the countryside during the medical readiness exercises in Ghana. Through GHE the program, U.S. medical personnel work alongside counterparts across Europe and Africa in collaborative exchanges designed to share knowledge and skills in both directions.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:17
|Photo ID:
|9668420
|VIRIN:
|250523-D-HN506-1004
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|439.41 KB
|Location:
|GH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements, by Bernhard Lashleyleidner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond Healing: The Human Connection of LRMC's Global Health Engagements
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