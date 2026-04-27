JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: F-35C Lightning II and CMV-22B Osprey

An F-35C Lightning II aircraft with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 trails a CMV-22B Osprey with Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward Deployed Naval Forces, Carrier Air Wing 5, during Family Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 2, 2026. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the US. And Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Sharpe.)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 00:58
|Photo ID:
|9667916
|VIRIN:
|221231-M-YS621-3612
|Resolution:
|4355x3365
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|1
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