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    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: F-35C Lightning II and CMV-22B Osprey

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    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: F-35C Lightning II and CMV-22B Osprey

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.31.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    An F-35C Lightning II aircraft with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 trails a CMV-22B Osprey with Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, Detachment Forward Deployed Naval Forces, Carrier Air Wing 5, during Family Day at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 2, 2026. JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the US. And Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Sharpe.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 00:58
    Photo ID: 9667916
    VIRIN: 221231-M-YS621-3612
    Resolution: 4355x3365
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026: F-35C Lightning II and CMV-22B Osprey, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Flyover
    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147
    F-35C Lightning II
    CMV-22B
    Osprey
    JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026

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