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    First Temporary Roof Placement [Image 1 of 2]

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    First Temporary Roof Placement

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, recovery field office commander, Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Jose Blas Camacho, Rear Adm. Joshua Lasky, commander of the Joint Task Force-Micronesia, David M. Apatang, governor of the Northern Mariana Islands, and FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Andrew Grant are interviewed on the partnership between all entities to reach the milestone of the first roof install. USACE continues to work with Department of War assets along with the CNMI government and FEMA to respond and assist in the recovery efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku struck the area in early April. (U.S. Army photo/Chris Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 21:13
    Photo ID: 9667613
    VIRIN: 260506-A-ZT698-5648
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, First Temporary Roof Placement [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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