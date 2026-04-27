First Temporary Roof Placement

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Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff, recovery field office commander, Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Jose Blas Camacho, Rear Adm. Joshua Lasky, commander of the Joint Task Force-Micronesia, David M. Apatang, governor of the Northern Mariana Islands, and FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Andrew Grant are interviewed on the partnership between all entities to reach the milestone of the first roof install. USACE continues to work with Department of War assets along with the CNMI government and FEMA to respond and assist in the recovery efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku struck the area in early April. (U.S. Army photo/Chris Rosario)