Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement

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U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers opening remarks during the 14th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement with heads of navy and representatives from 17 partner nations at the Pacific Fleet headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2026. The leaders discussed "The Human Element in a Technologically Advanced Maritime Environment," focusing on human-machine teaming, integrating unmanned systems, and leveraging AI to enhance operational and strategic advantage. The multinational maritime engagement program underscores Pacific Fleet’s commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships, who share a vision to preserve peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)