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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement [Image 1 of 3]

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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers opening remarks during the 14th Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement with heads of navy and representatives from 17 partner nations at the Pacific Fleet headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 5, 2026. The leaders discussed "The Human Element in a Technologically Advanced Maritime Environment," focusing on human-machine teaming, integrating unmanned systems, and leveraging AI to enhance operational and strategic advantage. The multinational maritime engagement program underscores Pacific Fleet’s commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships, who share a vision to preserve peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 18:48
    Photo ID: 9667322
    VIRIN: 260505-N-TT369-1021
    Resolution: 5045x3604
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, conducts Multilateral Maritime Virtual Key Leadership Engagement

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    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    key leader engagement
    COMPACFLT
    KLE
    multilateral
    U.S. Navy

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