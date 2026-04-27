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    USS Carl M. Levin Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 1 of 2]

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    USS Carl M. Levin Conducts Flight Quarters

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isabelle Dial 

    USS CARL M. LEVIN (DDG 120)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 5, 2026) U.S. Navy Seaman Nazarene Manego, front, and Seaman Apprentice Abel Archuleta, both assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, during flight quarters on the flight deck of Carl M. Levin, May 5, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9667311
    VIRIN: 260505-N-NR756-1026
    Resolution: 5791x3861
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Carl M. Levin Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Isabelle Dial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Carl M. Levin Conducts Flight Quarters
    USS Carl M. Levin Conducts Flight Quarters

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