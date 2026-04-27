USS Carl M. Levin Conducts Flight Quarters

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PACIFIC OCEAN (May 5, 2026) U.S. Navy Seaman Nazarene Manego, front, and Seaman Apprentice Abel Archuleta, both assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, during flight quarters on the flight deck of Carl M. Levin, May 5, 2026. Carl M. Levin, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial).