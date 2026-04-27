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CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES 04.30.2026 Courtesy Photo DARPA

DARPA’s XRQ-73 SHEPARD hybrid-electric experimental aircraft takes off at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.



DARPA, in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory and Northrop Grumman, flew the XRQ-73, a hybrid-electric, unmanned experimental aircraft. The flight occurred at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. in April 2026 as part of DARPA’s Series Hybrid Electric Propulsion AiRcraft Demonstration (SHEPARD) program.



This flight is a step forward in demonstrating the military utility of hybrid-electric propulsion. Hybrid electric propulsion architectures will drive the development of revolutionary new aircraft designs by offering a combination of fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced operational flexibility.



Source: Northrop Grumman





https://www.darpa.mil/news/2026/darpa-xrq-73-demonstrates-hybrid-electric-flight?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=XRQ-73