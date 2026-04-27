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    XRQ-73 demonstrates hybrid-electric flight [Image 2 of 5]

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    XRQ-73 demonstrates hybrid-electric flight

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    DARPA

    DARPA’s XRQ-73 SHEPARD hybrid-electric experimental aircraft takes off at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

    DARPA, in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory and Northrop Grumman, flew the XRQ-73, a hybrid-electric, unmanned experimental aircraft. The flight occurred at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. in April 2026 as part of DARPA’s Series Hybrid Electric Propulsion AiRcraft Demonstration (SHEPARD) program.

    This flight is a step forward in demonstrating the military utility of hybrid-electric propulsion. Hybrid electric propulsion architectures will drive the development of revolutionary new aircraft designs by offering a combination of fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced operational flexibility.

    Source: Northrop Grumman


    https://www.darpa.mil/news/2026/darpa-xrq-73-demonstrates-hybrid-electric-flight?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=XRQ-73

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:34
    Photo ID: 9666955
    VIRIN: 260430-D-D0231-4451
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    shepard
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