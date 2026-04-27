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    Top Warrior Challenge [Image 4 of 4]

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    Top Warrior Challenge

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kevin Powers 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Group photo of Top Warrior Challenge finalists at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 28, 2026. The event captured physical grit to showcase the best of the best for preparation of the Space force’s 4th annual Guardian Arena challenge later this year. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kevin Powers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:19
    Photo ID: 9666922
    VIRIN: 260428-X-KO624-1336
    Resolution: 3375x1897
    Size: 891.75 KB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Top Warrior Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Kevin Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FitToFight
    TeamBuckley
    BuckleySFB
    TopWarrior

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