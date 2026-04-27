Group photo of Top Warrior Challenge finalists at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 28, 2026. The event captured physical grit to showcase the best of the best for preparation of the Space force’s 4th annual Guardian Arena challenge later this year. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kevin Powers)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9666922
|VIRIN:
|260428-X-KO624-1336
|Resolution:
|3375x1897
|Size:
|891.75 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Top Warrior Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Kevin Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.