Oklahoma Army National Guard commissions new officers

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Oklahoma Army National Guard officer candidates recite the Oath of a Commissioned Officer during the Officer Candidate School Class 71 commissioning ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Okla., May 3, 2026. Officer Candidate School forges officers in the OKARNG with the character, competence and resilience to lead from the front, strengthening lethality and ensuring formations are prepared to win the next fight. (Oklahoma Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah)