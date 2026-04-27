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    Oklahoma Army National Guard commissions new officers [Image 7 of 7]

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    Oklahoma Army National Guard commissions new officers

    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma Army National Guard officer candidates recite the Oath of a Commissioned Officer during the Officer Candidate School Class 71 commissioning ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Okla., May 3, 2026. Officer Candidate School forges officers in the OKARNG with the character, competence and resilience to lead from the front, strengthening lethality and ensuring formations are prepared to win the next fight. (Oklahoma Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Ackah-Mensah)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 16:22
    Photo ID: 9666921
    VIRIN: 260503-A-QT852-7685
    Resolution: 5674x3783
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Oklahoma Army National Guard commissions new officers [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Anthony Ackah-Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oklahoma Army National Guard commissions new officers
    Oklahoma Army National Guard Commissions New Officers
    Oklahoma Army National Guard commissions new officers
    Oklahoma Army National Guard commissions new officers
    Oklahoma Army National Guard commissions new officers
    Oklahoma Army National Guard commissions new officers
    Oklahoma Army National Guard commissions new officers

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