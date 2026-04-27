Y Army Guard Soldier produces documentary on veteran

New York Army National Guard Spc. Nakiya Hall, left, poses with World War II Navy Veteran Robert Dellecese is his home in Utica in the summer of 2025. Hall, a graduate of the New York University film school, produced a short documentary about Dellecese which was shown in April of 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 13:29
|Photo ID:
|9666121
|VIRIN:
|250603-Z-A3538-1001
|Resolution:
|1448x1547
|Size:
|483.32 KB
|Location:
|UTICA, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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NY Army Guard Soldier produces documentary on Utica WWII vet
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