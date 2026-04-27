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    Y Army Guard Soldier produces documentary on veteran [Image 1 of 2]

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    Y Army Guard Soldier produces documentary on veteran

    UTICA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Spc. Nakiya Hall, left, poses with World War II Navy Veteran Robert Dellecese is his home in Utica in the summer of 2025. Hall, a graduate of the New York University film school, produced a short documentary about Dellecese which was shown in April of 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9666121
    VIRIN: 250603-Z-A3538-1001
    Resolution: 1448x1547
    Size: 483.32 KB
    Location: UTICA, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    documentary
    film
    NYNG
    Spc. Nakiya Hall
    Robert Dellecese

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