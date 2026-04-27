Weapons Support (Richmond) hosts annual H-60 End-to-End Summit

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Experts from across the defense sector hold discussions on different topics during the H-60 End-to-End Summit hosted by the Weapons Support (Richmond) Naval Aviation Directorate Feb. 10-12 on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia. The annual summit, led by the Naval Supply Systems Command, focuses on ensuring the readiness of the U.S. Navy’s Seahawk helicopter fleet by coming together to establish alternative solutions for constrained supply parts with the hope of fixing the problem rather than simply acquiring more inventory. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)