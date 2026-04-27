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    Weapons Support (Richmond) hosts annual H-60 End-to-End Summit [Image 1 of 2]

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    Weapons Support (Richmond) hosts annual H-60 End-to-End Summit

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Amy Perry 

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Experts from across the defense sector hold discussions on different topics during the H-60 End-to-End Summit hosted by the Weapons Support (Richmond) Naval Aviation Directorate Feb. 10-12 on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia. The annual summit, led by the Naval Supply Systems Command, focuses on ensuring the readiness of the U.S. Navy’s Seahawk helicopter fleet by coming together to establish alternative solutions for constrained supply parts with the hope of fixing the problem rather than simply acquiring more inventory. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 12:10
    Photo ID: 9665724
    VIRIN: 260210-D-UO290-1011
    Resolution: 1428x953
    Size: 462.54 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Weapons Support (Richmond) hosts annual H-60 End-to-End Summit [Image 2 of 2], by Amy Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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