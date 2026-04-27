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    Strengthening community ties [Image 1 of 2]

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    Strengthening community ties

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Dominique J. Shelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Chief of Staff Tanya Hill welcomes guests to the U.S. Army Garrison – led Civilian Military Council luncheon hosted by Aviation in conjunction with Defense Supply Center Richmond Aug. 21 held in the Bellwood Training and Conference Center on DSCR in Richmond, Virginia. The CMC brings together senior military, elected officials and civilian leaders from across the Richmond area. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 10:33
    Photo ID: 9665441
    VIRIN: 250821-D-UO290-1154
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strengthening community ties [Image 2 of 2], by Dominique J. Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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