Strengthening community ties

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Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Chief of Staff Tanya Hill welcomes guests to the U.S. Army Garrison – led Civilian Military Council luncheon hosted by Aviation in conjunction with Defense Supply Center Richmond Aug. 21 held in the Bellwood Training and Conference Center on DSCR in Richmond, Virginia. The CMC brings together senior military, elected officials and civilian leaders from across the Richmond area. (Photo by Nicholas Pilch)