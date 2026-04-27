260504-N-LY941-1001
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Lt. Brittaney Hughes, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Hughes serves as a nurse. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9665002
|VIRIN:
|260504-N-LY941-1001
|Resolution:
|3384x4738
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Hometown:
|FENTON, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kansas City Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kansas City Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay
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