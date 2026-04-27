Kansas City Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay

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260504-N-LY941-1001

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Lt. Brittaney Hughes, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Hughes serves as a nurse. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)