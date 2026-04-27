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    Kansas City Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay

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    Kansas City Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay

    CUBA

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    260504-N-LY941-1001
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Lt. Brittaney Hughes, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Hughes serves as a nurse. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 08:52
    Photo ID: 9665002
    VIRIN: 260504-N-LY941-1001
    Resolution: 3384x4738
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: CU
    Hometown: FENTON, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kansas City Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kansas City Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Military Health System (MHS)
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL)
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

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