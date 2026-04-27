Kansas City Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay

Courtesy story by Lt. j. g. Taylor Worley, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Lt. Brittaney Hughes, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



“Growing up in my hometown, I played competitive softball, which taught me the importance of determination, teamwork and handling pressure,” Hughes said. “Competing at a high level meant pushing myself to improve, staying disciplined and learning how to bounce back from setbacks. My coaches and teammates showed me that success comes from supporting each other and never giving up, even when the odds are against you. These lessons have stayed with me during my time in the Navy. The drive, resilience and ability to work as part of a team that I learned through sports have helped me thrive in challenging situations and stay committed to my goals.”



Hughes graduated from Lee’s Summit North High School in 2012. Additionally, Hughes earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Missouri in 2016 and a master's in nursing in 2022 from Liberty University.



Hughes joined the Navy 10 years ago.



“I joined the Navy to practice nursing at the intersection of clinical excellence and global service,” Hughes said. “The Navy's humanitarian missions and the role of the hospital ships offered a perspective on medicine that isn't available in the private sector. Furthermore, the Navy's emphasis on advanced education provided the ideal framework for me to achieve my doctoral goals while serving a mission greater than myself.”



Today, Hughes serves as a nurse.



USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Hughes has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“I am most proud of being selected for promotion to lieutenant commander, which I will advance to in September 2026, and of earning my Master of Science in nursing education while serving in the Navy,” Hughes said. “These accomplishments reflect my commitment to personal and professional growth, and I am grateful for the opportunity to take on greater responsibility and to continue supporting my fellow sailors and the Navy mission.”



Hughes serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“Serving in the Navy means being part of something bigger than myself,” Hughes said. “It’s an opportunity to serve my country and make a positive impact every day. The Navy has challenged me to grow both personally and professionally, and I take pride in knowing that my work helps protect our nation while also providing security and opportunities for my family, especially my young children. Being able to set an example for them and contribute to their future makes my service even more rewarding and meaningful.”



Hughes emphasized the vital role Navy nurses play in supporting the fleet and national defense.



“The Navy contributes to national defense by protecting our interests worldwide and supporting our allies,” Hughes said. “Navy nurses play a critical role by delivering expert medical care, ensuring the health and readiness of service members, and providing vital support during emergencies and humanitarian missions. Their professionalism and dedication are essential to maintaining the operational effectiveness of our force and upholding national security.”



This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity. More information is available here: [https://www.navy.mil/navy-250/](https://www.navy.mil/navy-250/).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2026 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 08:52 Story ID: 564495 Location: CU Hometown: FENTON, MISSOURI, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kansas City Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.