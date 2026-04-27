VP-26 Tridents Conduct Routine Maintenance on P-8A Poseidon

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Elliot Luce, left, and U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Janely Estrada, both assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, conduct maintenance on a P-8A Poseidon on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 1, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9664164
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-OF444-1151
|Resolution:
|4751x2672
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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