MFSC Hawaii prepares simulated Emergency Family Assistance Center in support of HURREX 2026

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Brandon Bynum, integrated prevention coordinator for the Military and Family Support Center (MFSC), provides information to Nigel Fagaragan at a simulated Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam MFSC as part of Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 5, 2026. HURREX 2026 is an eight-day exercise simulating a Category 4 hurricane approaching the Hawaiian Islands, incorporating scenarios for expected landfall, storm surge, destructive winds, and severe flooding. The exercise is designed to enhance destructive weather preparedness across the entire community, encompassing the region, installations, tenant commands, and military families, while rigorously evaluating their collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a major weather event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)