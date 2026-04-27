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    MFSC Hawaii prepares simulated Emergency Family Assistance Center in support of HURREX 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

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    MFSC Hawaii prepares simulated Emergency Family Assistance Center in support of HURREX 2026

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Brandon Bynum, integrated prevention coordinator for the Military and Family Support Center (MFSC), provides information to Nigel Fagaragan at a simulated Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam MFSC as part of Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 5, 2026. HURREX 2026 is an eight-day exercise simulating a Category 4 hurricane approaching the Hawaiian Islands, incorporating scenarios for expected landfall, storm surge, destructive winds, and severe flooding. The exercise is designed to enhance destructive weather preparedness across the entire community, encompassing the region, installations, tenant commands, and military families, while rigorously evaluating their collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a major weather event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 17:04
    Photo ID: 9664026
    VIRIN: 260505-N-PW030-1007
    Resolution: 7772x5184
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, MFSC Hawaii prepares simulated Emergency Family Assistance Center in support of HURREX 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MFSC Hawaii prepares simulated Emergency Family Assistance Center in support of HURREX 2026
    MFSC Hawaii prepares simulated Emergency Family Assistance Center in support of HURREX 2026

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    CNRH
    JBPHH
    hurricane preparedness
    MFSC
    exercise
    HURREX 2026

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