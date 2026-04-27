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    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 8 of 8]

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    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea

    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) breaks away from Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) following a replenishment-at-sea in the Indian Ocean, May 2, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 04:35
    Photo ID: 9661926
    VIRIN: 260502-N-ER894-1397
    Resolution: 4528x2547
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea
    USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea

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    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    patrol
    7th Fleet

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