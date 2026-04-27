U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) breaks away from Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) following a replenishment-at-sea in the Indian Ocean, May 2, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 04:35
|Photo ID:
|9661926
|VIRIN:
|260502-N-ER894-1397
|Resolution:
|4528x2547
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Mustin conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.