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    Full Circle: From Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Recruit to Commander, Capt. Hames Leads the DCARNG "Trailblazers"

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    Full Circle: From Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Recruit to Commander, Capt. Hames Leads the DCARNG &quot;Trailblazers&quot;

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Watkis 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Desjamebra Y. Hames assumes command of the District of Columbia Army National Guard’s (DCARNG) Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Company, newly christened the "Trailblazers" at the D.C. Armory, April 25, 2025. The Recruit Sustainment Program is a critical cornerstone of the Army National Guard, designed to prepare new enlistees for the rigors of Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT). The program’s mission is to ensure soldiers are physically, mentally, and emotionally ready to succeed before they ever ship out. (U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy of Maj. Michelle Watkis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 21:03
    Photo ID: 9661180
    VIRIN: 260504-F-PL327-3012
    Resolution: 1196x1928
    Size: 681.5 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Full Circle: From Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Recruit to Commander, Capt. Hames Leads the DCARNG "Trailblazers", by MAJ Michelle Watkis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Full Circle: From Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Recruit to Commander, Capt. Hames Leads the DCARNG "Trailblazers"

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    Recruiting and Retention
    D.C. National Guard
    Trailblazers
    Capt. Desjamebra Y. Hames
    Recruit Sustainment Program Company

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