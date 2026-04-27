Full Circle: From Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Recruit to Commander, Capt. Hames Leads the DCARNG "Trailblazers"

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U.S. Army Capt. Desjamebra Y. Hames assumes command of the District of Columbia Army National Guard’s (DCARNG) Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) Company, newly christened the "Trailblazers" at the D.C. Armory, April 25, 2025. The Recruit Sustainment Program is a critical cornerstone of the Army National Guard, designed to prepare new enlistees for the rigors of Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT). The program’s mission is to ensure soldiers are physically, mentally, and emotionally ready to succeed before they ever ship out. (U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy of Maj. Michelle Watkis)