A Soldier recovers after completing a five-mile run during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. Competitors completed a modified Army Fitness Test (AFT) consisting of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank, pull-up and five-mile run with kit, demonstrating the speed, adaptability and enduring readiness of a modern day warfighter. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nina Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9660856
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-GG554-1322
|Resolution:
|3298x4123
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.