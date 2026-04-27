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    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5]

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    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

    FORT POLK, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by Spc. Nina Cortez 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    A Soldier recovers after completing a five-mile run during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. Competitors completed a modified Army Fitness Test (AFT) consisting of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank, pull-up and five-mile run with kit, demonstrating the speed, adaptability and enduring readiness of a modern day warfighter. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nina Cortez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 17:35
    Photo ID: 9660856
    VIRIN: 260504-A-GG554-1322
    Resolution: 3298x4123
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition
    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition
    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition
    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition
    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

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