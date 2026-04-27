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    S4S Welcomes Swedish Chief of Space to Strengthen NATO Space Partnership [Image 3 of 3]

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    S4S Welcomes Swedish Chief of Space to Strengthen NATO Space Partnership

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    Royal Canadian Armed Forces Major General Kyle Paul, Allied Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, center, poses with Swedish Armed Forces Rear Admiral Anders Sundeman, Chief of Space, and other Swedish Armed Forces delegation members at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2026. The visit focused on strengthening the U.S.-Swedish partnership and integrating allied capabilities into combined space operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 17:32
    Photo ID: 9660855
    VIRIN: 260504-X-OF297-1005
    Resolution: 3360x2241
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, S4S Welcomes Swedish Chief of Space to Strengthen NATO Space Partnership [Image 3 of 3], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    S4S Welcomes Swedish Chief of Space to Strengthen NATO Space Partnership
    S4S Welcomes Swedish Chief of Space to Strengthen NATO Space Partnership
    S4S Welcomes Swedish Chief of Space to Strengthen NATO Space Partnership

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