S4S Welcomes Swedish Chief of Space to Strengthen NATO Space Partnership

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Royal Canadian Armed Forces Major General Kyle Paul, Allied Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, center, poses with Swedish Armed Forces Rear Admiral Anders Sundeman, Chief of Space, and other Swedish Armed Forces delegation members at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 4, 2026. The visit focused on strengthening the U.S.-Swedish partnership and integrating allied capabilities into combined space operations.