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    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC [Image 9 of 11]

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    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC

    BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Andrew Barker, D Company, 2-186 Inf., Oregon Army National Guard, a mortars crew chief gunner, scans the impact zone during a mortars exercise (MORTEX) at Orchard Combat Training Center, near Boise, Idaho, April 29, 2026. The MORTEX is a culminating event testing the accuracy, efficiency and lethality of mortarmen from both Oregon and Idaho. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 11:37
    Photo ID: 9659947
    VIRIN: 260426-A-YI240-3430
    Resolution: 4996x3331
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: BOISE, IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC
    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC
    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC
    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC
    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC
    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC
    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC
    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC
    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC
    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC
    OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC

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    Mortars in Action
    MORTEX

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