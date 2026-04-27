OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Andrew Barker, D Company, 2-186 Inf., Oregon Army National Guard, a mortars crew chief gunner, scans the impact zone during a mortars exercise (MORTEX) at Orchard Combat Training Center, near Boise, Idaho, April 29, 2026. The MORTEX is a culminating event testing the accuracy, efficiency and lethality of mortarmen from both Oregon and Idaho. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)