Sgt. Andrew Barker, D Company, 2-186 Inf., Oregon Army National Guard, a mortars crew chief gunner, scans the impact zone during a mortars exercise (MORTEX) at Orchard Combat Training Center, near Boise, Idaho, April 29, 2026. The MORTEX is a culminating event testing the accuracy, efficiency and lethality of mortarmen from both Oregon and Idaho. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 11:37
|Photo ID:
|9659947
|VIRIN:
|260426-A-YI240-3430
|Resolution:
|4996x3331
|Size:
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OARNG and IARNG Conduct MORTEX at OCTC [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.