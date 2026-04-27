Date Taken: 03.26.2026 Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:35 Photo ID: 9659352 VIRIN: 260326-O-GY890-3245 Resolution: 3000x1800 Size: 2.59 MB Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

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This work, Picatinny welcomes Joint Innovation Lab members for guided tour, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.