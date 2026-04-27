PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Representatives of the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Joint Innovation Lab received a guided tour of Picatinny Arsenal on Thursday, March 26.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 08:35
|Photo ID:
|9659352
|VIRIN:
|260326-O-GY890-3245
|Resolution:
|3000x1800
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Picatinny welcomes Joint Innovation Lab members for guided tour
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