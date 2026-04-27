(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Picatinny welcomes Joint Innovation Lab members for guided tour

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Picatinny welcomes Joint Innovation Lab members for guided tour

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - Representatives of the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Joint Innovation Lab received a guided tour of Picatinny Arsenal on Thursday, March 26.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:35
    Photo ID: 9659352
    VIRIN: 260326-O-GY890-3245
    Resolution: 3000x1800
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picatinny welcomes Joint Innovation Lab members for guided tour, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Picatinny welcomes Joint Innovation Lab members for guided tour

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery