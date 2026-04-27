SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany

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An air defense artillery Soldier from 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regt., receives a coin from the US Secretary of the Army, Mr. Daniel Driscoll, on USAG Ansbach, Germany, Apr. 30, 2026. Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command's commanding general, Brig. Gen. John Mountford, V Corps' deputy commanding general, Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, 7th Army Training Command's commanding general and their Soldiers spoke with the US Secretary of the Army, Mr. Daniel Driscoll, on Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems that have been tested and implemented in the past year by 52d Air Defense Brigade and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs, 10th AAMDC PAO)