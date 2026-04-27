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    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany [Image 7 of 35]

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    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany

    GERMANY

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    An air defense artillery Soldier from 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regt., receives a coin from the US Secretary of the Army, Mr. Daniel Driscoll, on USAG Ansbach, Germany, Apr. 30, 2026. Brig. Gen. Curtis King, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command's commanding general, Brig. Gen. John Mountford, V Corps' deputy commanding general, Brig. Gen. Terry Tillis, 7th Army Training Command's commanding general and their Soldiers spoke with the US Secretary of the Army, Mr. Daniel Driscoll, on Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems that have been tested and implemented in the past year by 52d Air Defense Brigade and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs, 10th AAMDC PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 08:19
    Photo ID: 9659297
    VIRIN: 260430-A-NH920-1147
    Resolution: 4392x2928
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany [Image 35 of 35], by SFC Jacob Kohrs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany
    SECARMY visits 10th AAMDC and 12th CAB in Ansbach, Germany

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    TAGS

    12th CAB
    SecArmy
    V Corp
    USAG Ansbach
    10th AAMDC
    52d ADA Bde

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