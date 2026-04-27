USS Mustin conducts boat operations

U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) Executive Officer Cmdr. Rhett Gilman, center, observes Sailors lowering a rigid-hull inflatable boat off the boat deck while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 27, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 03:44
|Photo ID:
|9659096
|VIRIN:
|260427-N-ER894-2028
|Resolution:
|5750x3833
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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