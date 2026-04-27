A Day in the Life: Critical Care Flight Paramedic (68W F2)

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alissa C. Platukis serves as a critical care flight paramedic with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Platukis provides advanced medical care during MEDEVAC operations, ensuring patients receive life-saving treatment while in flight across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Staff Sgt. Alissa C. Platukis)