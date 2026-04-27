A Day in the Life: Critical Care Flight Paramedic (68W F2)

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alissa C. Platukis serves as a critical care flight paramedic with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Platukis provides advanced medical care during MEDEVAC operations, ensuring patients receive life-saving treatment while in flight across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Staff Sgt. Alissa C. Platukis)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 21:58
|Photo ID:
|9658657
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-A1109-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|647.11 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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